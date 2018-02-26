Web hosting
Yes, you do need to install IIS (or Apache) to set up a web server, then you can place your web files on the server and access it via the dns domain name you set up.
Authentification?
What's the best authentification you've used for internet users to login to the website? I've probably only got 5 users or so needing to connect but will need to control access via username and passwords.
Local Server Extranet - how to get it "live"?
I'm new to this extranet business and I've just built a new server for it, plus going to purchase a seperate broadband line for connection. I've got web pages made up and going to purchase a domain name for it but how do you get it all to work, ie "publish" the web site. Do I need to setup IIS and get it to use the home web page that's been created? I'm also looking at login authentification, would anyone recommend a good quality/decent price product to do this for external users to connect to the extranet?
