Login Script
Hi, I use the 'net use' command, not in a login script, but in a batch file for collecting files from different AD/domain servers.
The command I use is:-
net use z: \\10.1.1.10\audit /user:adname\administrator pa55w0rd
And that works for me. All I think that looks wrong is that the password '4dm1nst4ff' should be after the '/user:MHCHS\AdminStaff' section.
What error message were you getting ?
Nik.
login script
net use t: \\server3\Teachers$ 4dm1nst4ff /user:MHCHS\AdminStaff /yes
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.