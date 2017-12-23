Search

login script

By theGman
Hi I have inherited a network that uses a script to map drives on a different domain with the use of switches for a username and password, this link has stopped working!! But I am a novice at bat files and I don?t know what variables are what can any one please help me out??? I have included a line of the code.

net use t: \\server3\Teachers$ 4dm1nst4ff /user:MHCHS\AdminStaff /yes

Login Script

by NikJones In reply to login script

Hi, I use the 'net use' command, not in a login script, but in a batch file for collecting files from different AD/domain servers.

The command I use is:-

net use z: \\10.1.1.10\audit /user:adname\administrator pa55w0rd

And that works for me. All I think that looks wrong is that the password '4dm1nst4ff' should be after the '/user:MHCHS\AdminStaff' section.

What error message were you getting ?

Nik.

Edited by moderator

by kylej In reply to login script

EDITED

Message was edited by: beth.blakely@...

NO NEED

by UserDeletedByRequest In reply to Edited by moderator

THERE WAS NO NEED FOR THAT!

