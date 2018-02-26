Login Script for force logoff when time expires with worning

Search

In 2003 server AD I have many users with different timings. How to force logoff when login hours expires (diferent timings) Schedule task will not work. Any login script? Prior logoff message with warning?

More information here....

by Peconet Tietokoneet In reply to Login Script for force lo ...

http://www.computerperformance.co.uk/w2k3/shutdown.htm#Shutdown%20-%20the%20basics

Should take Time from Active Directory

by artsafe In reply to Login Script for force lo ...

I want to get time from Active Directory not at spcific time or inactivity

let me check from hre

by artsafe In reply to Login Script for force lo ...

http://www.activexperts.com/activmonitor/windowsmanagement/adminscripts/usersgroups/users/#CopyAllowedLogon.htm

software

by artsafe In reply to Login Script for force lo ...

http://www.intelliadmin.com/index.php/2006/05/how-to-setup-a-logon-script-on-your-windows-20002003-active-directory-network/

lets start scripts

by artsafe In reply to Login Script for force lo ...

http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/scriptcenter/dd823314
http://people.oregonstate.edu/~reeset/marcedit/html/help/marcedit4_5/html/smMiscAbout.html
http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/scriptcenter/default

another

by artsafe In reply to Login Script for force lo ...
