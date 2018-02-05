LOGOUT script
Try using a bat file. The first statement would be "run windows". The next one "logout". When it executes during bootup the batch file will run windows when the user clicks shutdown the focus will be moved back to the batch file where the next statement will be executed - logoff.
The previous answer might work for you on Win9x machines, but will not work for WinNT.
WIndows NT can support 3rd Party GINA's which will enable you to execute a logoff script.
You can locate on of those GINA's at this location:
http://cwashington.netreach.net/main_site/downloads/default.asp?topic=essentials
Look for the section NewGINA.
Unfortunately there is no easy way of executing a logoff script with MS products at this stage. I have seen some admins use a batch file on the desktop (called shutdown) which executes the logoff script and when finished shuts down the workstation. But this method relies on the users to execute it - which can be it's downfall.
