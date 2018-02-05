Losing Local Profiles - Power Users
I ran into this same problem once with my WinXP pro - after a reboot all of my profiles except admin were gone. Try re-creating them with the exact same settings (name and password etc.). Then reboot, and they should be there. It worked for me, hope it does for you too - apologies in advance if it doesn't.
I appreciate the solution, but I have tried that and it still looses the Power User profile after 4 or 5 recreations. I even powered the computer down for 30-60 seconds. Still looses the Power User profile. Pulling my hair out and not much left...
XP's fun, isn't it? I had the same problem, and finally resolved it. I went into Control Panel, User Accounts, clicked on the Advanced tab, then the Advanced button. Inside here, you should see an explorer view of all of the users set up on this computer. Some might have a red "X" through them, but you will be able to see all of the users here. I deleted each of them here, rebooted and logged on as Administrator. Then, set each of them up inside User Accounts again. After, all were able tolog in with their profiles entact. Hope this helps.
