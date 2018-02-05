Search

By davidg ·
After installing WinXP Pro and setting up network settings to attach to a Win NT 4.0 network using Domain login, I lose the local Power User profile. I do not use roaming profiles. Have installed WinXP Pro on 4 workstations, no issue. Installed same user on new computer using same WinXP Pro CD. After saving several desktop changes and mapping 4 drives seems to start loosing local Power User profile. My Admin profile remains intact. What am I missing? Thanks in advance for the help!

Losing Local Profiles - Power Users

by mspick In reply to Losing Local Profiles - P ...

I ran into this same problem once with my WinXP pro - after a reboot all of my profiles except admin were gone. Try re-creating them with the exact same settings (name and password etc.). Then reboot, and they should be there. It worked for me, hope it does for you too - apologies in advance if it doesn't.

Losing Local Profiles - Power Users

by davidg In reply to Losing Local Profiles - P ...

I appreciate the solution, but I have tried that and it still looses the Power User profile after 4 or 5 recreations. I even powered the computer down for 30-60 seconds. Still looses the Power User profile. Pulling my hair out and not much left...

Losing Local Profiles - Power Users

by mvanschepen In reply to Losing Local Profiles - P ...

XP's fun, isn't it? I had the same problem, and finally resolved it. I went into Control Panel, User Accounts, clicked on the Advanced tab, then the Advanced button. Inside here, you should see an explorer view of all of the users set up on this computer. Some might have a red "X" through them, but you will be able to see all of the users here. I deleted each of them here, rebooted and logged on as Administrator. Then, set each of them up inside User Accounts again. After, all were able tolog in with their profiles entact. Hope this helps.

Losing Local Profiles - Power Users

by davidg In reply to Losing Local Profiles - P ...

