Losing Network Connections....
The easiest way is to do a ping test from each machine, pinging each other machine.
Larry Hyman
webmaster@pro-staging.com
Losing Network Connections....
Pinging will not detect the network problems that you have described. Download a demo network protocol analyzer...nai.com has a good one, and let it run for a couple of days. this will monitor all packets being sent on the network, and which machine is broadcasting the most. If you are seeing a lot of packets being sent from a machine that isn't a server, or on the internet, or accessing network resources constantly, odds are, that is the card you need to replace. I know I've seen issues with my network when there are a lot of collisions on specific ports. Transmit errors will create broadcast storms as well.
You mentioned that you have a 3com hub? Is it 100BaseT or 10BaseT? Running full duplex will help a lot. Does the hub haveSNMP on it, or is it unmanaged? You might want to invest in a switch...this will allow you to monitor port collisions and transfer errors. You won't need a huge one with only 10 clients...a 24 port switch would be more than enough.
Wow, this isgetting long winded...anyway, make sure you don't have any other protocols running that would create any over head...definitely remove IPX if you don't need it, and I'd even go so far as to setup the faster computers as the master browsers so elections aren't being forced everytime your users start up their computers.
Hope this helps.
Mike
Losing Network Connections....
You don't need a sniffer and you don't need to ping. You obviously have a physical-layer problem and the best way to find the solution is to test your cabling/outlets (cross-tines) with LAN meters or by hand and check the NICs, by test or removal. Process of elimination. "Occasionally" may correspond to a certain, specific PC connecting to the network:Everytime he connects, the network goes down.
Losing Network Connections....
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.