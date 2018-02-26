Lotus Notes
I want to know about Lotus notes which we are going to use for our office.What is lotus notes?How can it be configured?Are there any programming to do?Is it easy to configure and what are requirements it needs in the computer?
Lotus Notes
Lotus Notes is a messaging server. It provides enterprise email, calendaring and scheduling.
Lotus Notes is a groupware server.
Lotus Notes is also a database server, but it's strength is not as a relational database (though it can act as one).
Lotus Notes has applications that can do discussion groups.
Then there is the "Domino" component. The domino component is an HTTP server. Now, all Notes databases and "applications" are instantly available via a web browser.
Domino R5 provides POP3/SMTP/IMAP/, NNTP, LDAP, HTTP, HTTPS, S/MIME. I'm sure I'm missing something.
Oh, Lotus Notes as a mail client is not subject to those macro virus emails like I Love You!
Hope this helps.
Brian
Lotus Notes
Basically it's a replicated database server. It is very good at holding databases and exchanging their information with other Notes servers (=replicating), based on rules you set up (the other can only pull info, or changed info can be updated to your server, etc.)
One of the "built-in" databases is a mail-system, but you're not obliged to use it.
For requirements I suggest you have a look at http://www.lotus.com/home.nsf/welcome/notes.
And about configuration and programming... Well, that all depends on how you want to use it. A basic setup is relatively easy, but if you need to exchange things with other Notes servers, or use Domino or so, you better get someone with experience for a few days. The programming language is not reallydifficult to start with, if you need to set up your own databases. But there again, if you need to have more than just a flat database with a nice interface, you'll need someone with Notes experience.
Jim
Lotus Notes
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.