Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Mac auth HP 2600n printer on cisco 2960g via ias

By PaulStephenson ·
I'm trying to get 'dot1x mac-auth-bypass' working from a cisco 2960g with a hp 2600n networked printer. all that seems to happen at the moment is that 802.1x times out, and then nothing, it dumps the printer onto the guest vlan.

i'm not sure if mac-auth-bypass is working,but the debug output would suggest so, and it's just not learning a mac address.

the config on the port is as below

switchport mode access
dot1x mac-auth-bypass eap
dot1x pae authenticator
dot1x port-control auto
dot1x control-direction in
dot1x timeout quiet-period 3
dot1x timeout tx-period 15
dot1x timeout supp-timeout 5
dot1x guest-vlan 999
dot1x auth-fail vlan 999
dot1x auth-fail max-attempts 2

i've tried mac-auth-bypass with and without the eap option. dot1x works fine for windows pc's to the ias server.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums