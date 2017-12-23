Mac .bin attachments in Outlook 97

Search

Hi,

I have a problem whereby one of my users receives attachments form a design company who uses Macs.

Whenever she opens the attachment it comes up as filename.jpg.bin and she cannot open it. However if she forwards it to me (I'm running outlook 2000) I can open it fine.

Is there any way Outlook 97 can open these files?


Steve

by mrtgrady

The .bin compression format is not natively supported in Outlook 97 and you will require a MacBinary decompressor (Stuffit Expander, which is free, for example at http://www.stuffit.com/expander/winindex.html) to gain access to the file (mind you why a design agency is sending a .jpg file compressed is beyond me!!).

It's then simply a case of saving the attachment and running it through the decompressor - hey presto!

A nasty thought occurs to me, though. the .bin extension sometimes used for CDROM images, but a design agency is unlikely to create a CDROM image just for a graphic file.

by mrtgrady

Did this work for you?

Did this work for you?

by Steve Penn

