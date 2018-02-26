Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
Mac OS and Vista wifi network not working
Vista connectivity settings:
Network Discovery: On
File Sharing: On
Public Folder Sharing: on(read only)
Printer Sharing: On
Password Protected Sharing: Off
Media Sharing: Off
Workgroup: WORKGROUP
I even tried switching password protected sharing on but to no avail. I installed bonjour for windows but it has been completely and utterly useless. Its so pathetic it doesnt even have any interface at all. Zero-config networking my ***...
Mac settings:
Firewall:
Allow:
Personal File Sharing
Windows Sharing
iChat Bonjour
iTunes Bonjour
iPhoto Bonjour
Active Directory Settings:
SMB/CIFS enabled, v1.3.1
workgroup: WORKGROUP
Bonjour enabled.
Someone please please help as this is getting really irritating.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.