By manjul
When I load Macromedia Dreamweaver and Fireworks on a client PC, it works OK when login on the Win2k Professional PC as Admin. But when the user logs on it gives error that the user do not have access to certain files. Even when the progrme is on all users folder, with write permission to the user.

Macromedia Dreamweaver

by itnetman In reply to Macromedia Dreamweaver

If the programmes write bits to other locations you will need to change the permissions there as well.

Macromedia Dreamweaver

by manjul In reply to Macromedia Dreamweaver

Macromedia Dreamweaver

by Ken In reply to Macromedia Dreamweaver

If you remove the programs from the PC and then install them when logged in as the user it should work. Another way of doing it would be to add the user as an administrator of the Local Machine - achieved in Users and Passwords.

Macromedia Dreamweaver

by manjul In reply to Macromedia Dreamweaver

Do not want to make user as administrator of the machine as it may cause more problems

