Macromedia Dreamweaver
If the programmes write bits to other locations you will need to change the permissions there as well.
Macromedia Dreamweaver
If you remove the programs from the PC and then install them when logged in as the user it should work. Another way of doing it would be to add the user as an administrator of the Local Machine - achieved in Users and Passwords.
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Do not want to make user as administrator of the machine as it may cause more problems
Macromedia Dreamweaver
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.