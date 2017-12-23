Search

Mailbox security

By GuruLeeNyc ·
Any outlook client on my network can open another persons folder on exchange, like inbox, calendar or contacts. How can I prevent this and lock each mailbox down to only the owners account? All my mailboxes were created and assigned to an NT Account. Why is this breach possible??

by jcorlett

What are that account's rights? If the accounts have any kind of admin priv's, you will be able to see anyone's mailbox. Check all groups and user rights.

by GuruLeeNyc

by tom_harmon

You assigned admin rightd to ALL USERS in side of Exchange. This is a common mistake.

by GuruLeeNyc

by joemcse

Tom is probably right. Check the permissions on the RECIPIENTS container in Exchange Administrator. (alt enter)

by GuruLeeNyc

by Scott.Geiger

I would agree with the previous posts that it is probably a priv setting issue. What I have done with my exchange server, is set up two domain groups; Exchange Admins and Exchange Users. You add your users (or just the Domain Users group if you wish) to this group. Best policy when setting permissions is to set permission by a group, not individually. Setting it individually is an administrative nightmare. After you have set up your groups go through and grant permissions as needed. My permissions are set so that only the Backup Agent, Exchange Admins group, and Site Services account have defined permissions. The only folder that Exchange Users have anything set for is the Address View folder, and that is set to Search only (This cleans up the address book drop down list).

Feel free to email me for me info,
Scott Geiger
Systems Admininstrator
Binghamton University
geigers@binghamton.edu

by GuruLeeNyc

by GuruLeeNyc

This question was closed by the author

