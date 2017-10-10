A COUPLE OF MORE TIPS
1) Go for residual income when you can
2) Always overbid any job by 30% as it will always be more complicated then you thought it was going to be on the surface.
3) Always tell them its going to take twice as long as it really will. Then when you get it back faster then you said you look good.
4) The longer you wait to bill them, the more you will make and the longer it takes to get paid. Make sure you keep good records and switch to a 30 day billing cycle if you can afford it.
5) Don't try to be a know it all. Meet other techs that know something you don't and get them to help you get your jobs done faster.
Well this advice has worked for me.
Just a few question here
Are you guys speaking from an IT contractor's perspective? Which area of IT do you guys specialize on.
Employee and contractor.
If the employee puts forward the effort, it will be more difficult to outsource or contract his job. The business he/she is servicing will have more respect for him/her because they will see the extra effort and see this person as a leader.
For the contractor, if you are not already doing this, find another field of work.
Make IT your job!
1. SELL your services to your users every chance you get. Treat them like a good tipping table in your restaurant.
2. Know you are not a profit center, you are an expense. The business you service DOES NOT NEED YOU, they have choices as to who does their IT work. Make them choose you.
3. Work to PLEASE your customer every chance you get.
4. Develop a personal relationship with the people you service. Let them know you are not some computer guy/gal and the only thing they can talk to you about is computers.
Times are changing, keep up.
