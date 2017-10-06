making a master cd and duplicating it
usually when you are burning a cd with audio or video files, and using adaptec easy cd creator, I've found it much more reliable to burn at the 1X or 2X speeds.
I would try that first.
You may want to make sure that you are burning on writable CDs as opposed to re-writable CDs.
Making a master is kinda funky - what you'll actually be making is an image of what you're going to put on the CD - You can save the image under the File Menu. Once that's done, to ensure reliable CDs you should burn them at 1 or 2X, and make sure they are CD-Rs. You may want to check your burning options and make sure that the close session box is checked also.
I have a very good results with CloneCD,firts make an image file then copy this with
CloneCD.
Creator software and some people can't read the cd copies. What can I do to produce a copy that everyone can read and that can be duplicted in quantity.
