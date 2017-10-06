Search

Desktop

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

making a master cd and duplicating it

By info ·
I want to produce a documentary cd on a historical subject that includes a slide show with jpgs and music. What inexpensive program(s) do I need and how do I make a master. Can i use a cd burner to make a limited number of copies? I have made copiesof cd on a cd burner with Easy Cd
Creator software and some people can't read the cd copies. What can I do to produce a copy that everyone can read and that can be duplicted in quantity.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

9 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by DoubleDown In reply to making a master cd and du ...

usually when you are burning a cd with audio or video files, and using adaptec easy cd creator, I've found it much more reliable to burn at the 1X or 2X speeds.

I would try that first.

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by info In reply to making a master cd and du ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by D. Brinson In reply to making a master cd and du ...

You may want to make sure that you are burning on writable CDs as opposed to re-writable CDs.

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by info In reply to making a master cd and du ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by BV2 In reply to making a master cd and du ...

Making a master is kinda funky - what you'll actually be making is an image of what you're going to put on the CD - You can save the image under the File Menu. Once that's done, to ensure reliable CDs you should burn them at 1 or 2X, and make sure they are CD-Rs. You may want to check your burning options and make sure that the close session box is checked also.

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by info In reply to making a master cd and du ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by chopperman53 In reply to making a master cd and du ...

I have a very good results with CloneCD,firts make an image file then copy this with
CloneCD.

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by info In reply to making a master cd and du ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

making a master cd and duplicating it

by info In reply to making a master cd and du ...

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

Back to Desktop Forum
9 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums