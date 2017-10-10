external connectors
you will need to add an external connector to your isps smtp server and a connector for thier pop3 server
inside the pop connector u need to put the mail boxes in and assign them to a user
no need to configure connector
pls configure smtp which is already there for sending .for receiving you have to register the ip address of this register as legal mail server for your registerd domain with isp
Connector config
All you need to do is create one SMTP connector. Select your exchnage server as the bridgehead. and then Under the address space put a * for the address space for the connector to handle. By doing this the exchange server will send all e-mail that is not @yourdomain out this connector.
configuration
this is just to make record straight
First you need a static public IP address and then a registered domain name. Ask you ISP to create an MX record for your domain so that all e-mail addressed to your organization will be routed to your static IP address.
ON your end .. you need a router to do the NAT of your public assigned static IP address to you internal IP's.
On your exchange server go to the Exchange Server Manager and add the internet mail connector if it not activated yet or added.Then configure the settings.
If all this are complied you may recieve and send e-mail in the internet.
Making Exchange 2000 Send/Recieve Mails.
I an on Win2K platform with Exchange 2000 as my mail server; clients can send/receive mails internally, now I want to make Exchange to be able to send/receive external mails. What do I need to configure on Exchange to achieve this?
