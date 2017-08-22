brrr buddy
Temperature: 9.5?F
Dewpoint: 2.5?F
Humidity: 73 %
Wind: NW 11 gust 18 mph
Wind Chill: -6
that's the latest report for Truro NS from Environment Canada...it's just freakin cold. I'm seriously considering hypernation
lol
yeah, that's what i meant...lol too early for me to be trying to think i swear
How cold is it?
It's so cold the snowmen are burning their coal buttons and stick arms.
It's so cold...
...politicians are keeping their hands in their OWN pockets.
Man, it's cold outside!
On the positive side, I've never felt so close to my testicles.
For all the TR faithful who my not be checking in too much during the holidays, please select from the warm wishes below:
Merry Christmas!
Happy Hanukkah!
Holy Ramadan!
Peaceful Kwanzaa!
Happy New Year!
I hope everyone spends wonderful time with loved ones.
And let's all keep the faith that peace will break out all over in 2010 and the those based in combat zones will be reunited with their families. Let's let the healing begin.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.