Man, it's cold outside!

By DMambo ·
-2F at my house this morning! That is no fun!

On the positive side, I've never felt so close to my testicles.

For all the TR faithful who my not be checking in too much during the holidays, please select from the warm wishes below:

Merry Christmas!
Happy Hanukkah!
Holy Ramadan!
Peaceful Kwanzaa!
Happy New Year!

I hope everyone spends wonderful time with loved ones.

And let's all keep the faith that peace will break out all over in 2010 and the those based in combat zones will be reunited with their families. Let's let the healing begin.

brrr buddy

by PurpleSkys In reply to Man, it's cold outside!

Temperature: 9.5?F
Dewpoint: 2.5?F
Humidity: 73 %
Wind: NW 11 gust 18 mph
Wind Chill: -6

that's the latest report for Truro NS from Environment Canada...it's just freakin cold. I'm seriously considering hypernation

hypernation - do you mean hibernation -

by Deadly Ernest In reply to brrr buddy

as in what bears do for winter?

'Hypernation'

by CharlieSpencer In reply to hypernation - do you mean ...

What Red Bull wants us all to join.

lol

by PurpleSkys In reply to 'Hypernation'

but then again, maybe i need some "hypernation:

lol

by PurpleSkys In reply to hypernation - do you mean ...

yeah, that's what i meant...lol too early for me to be trying to think i swear

How cold is it?

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Man, it's cold outside!

It's so cold the snowmen are burning their coal buttons and stick arms.

lol

by PurpleSkys In reply to How cold is it?

cute one Palmy

It's so cold...

by NickNielsen In reply to How cold is it?

...politicians are keeping their hands in their OWN pockets.

ba-hahaha (nt)

by PurpleSkys In reply to It's so cold...
don't be surprised if the politicians

by Dr Dij In reply to ba-hahaha (nt)

start going BLIND!! :)

