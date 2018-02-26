Managing event logs automatically

Search

By Moizuddin
Hi,
Would any one advice me the best possible way I can manage system and security logs for example I want to log all events that happened on my domain like login and logout etc. I want to log these events in text files or any file that can be managed.
I want to log events that are concerning to web server or domain or proxy server etc. I want to control what type of events I want to monitor on different servers in txt file format or any database file format so that I can keep a record, and Iwant this logs automatically saved as files rather i go to event viewer, filter and then save it.
I will appreciate your help.
Moiz

by Curacao_Dejavu

check out the following programs:LANguard Security Event Log Monitor
BackLog
EventTracker for Windows
KeyTech Event Log Control
EvtBagger
EventReader

all avaible at download.com (search on event log)

one 1 free, another seems that you can custimize yourself.

Success,

Leopold

by Moizuddin

by maxwell edison

See the following links to Microsoft articles:

HOW TO: View and Manage Event Logs in Event Viewer

http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;q308427

How to Manage Log Contents

http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;q308427#12

(REMOVE SPACES from the pasted URL)

Maxwell

by Moizuddin
by Moizuddin

