.Reg files are just basic text files with a different extension, similar to .bat files.
You should be able to just cut and paste the desired key info from one and add it to another. The thing to be very careful of is that you have all the right info and the proper syntax to make it work as required. Mistakes in the registry can be fatal to a system, so check and double check before applying the reg hack. It would be highly advisable to back up anything you can't afford to lose, just in case.
If you want to merge the .reg files into a single .reg file, then you can use the copy command from the command prompt.
If you have 3 reg files f1.reg, f2.reg, f3.reg, merge them to one file f4.reg using:
copy f1.reg+f2.reg+f3.reg f4.reg
You just need to ensure that each of the original reg files have at least one new line at the end.
Marge Reg Files
