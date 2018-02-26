Collapse -
Roughly 2 hrs
It shouldn't take but a couple hours to charge. It is also to my understanding it can not be used while charging.
Charge the Corsair Gaming Void Pro 7.1 while using it?
And if not possible what is the average charging time of it?