Maxtor 6L250R0

Look at the disk thru the Disk manager.
I think what you will find is that you have a small part of the drive partitioned for the OS and a large piece that has nothing set for it. IF you didn't tell it to use the entire disk at install then this is the case. You can right click on that unused portion of the disk and set it up for use. It will get a drive letter and then you will have access to it.
When you installed Vista you did not delete the existing partition before you carried out installation or so it would seem.
You will not be able to extend the size of this partition now without loads of hassle in fact I'm not even sure if any 3rd party partition programmes work in Vista, perhaps you would be better off installing Vista again and this time set the partition to the size you want before you procedd with installation
