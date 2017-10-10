MCSE Questions ??? Job Questions?
I became an MCSE before alot of the cram books came out. The most helpful I used was Transender tests. I also heard alot of good things about the exam cram series from other MCSEs
I was able to get all of the Core exams out of the way in about 3 months using just the examcram books and test. Of course it probably helped that I was supporting a 15,000 user base on NTw/s and server...
Linksys has a 4 port DSL router that works very well and you can get it for around $100. It will also act as a DHCP server for internal network. Easy web IE interface. Works great on my network. I have up to 8 machine in the house at any time and they are all able to access the internet with no troubles. The only challenge you will have is if your customer wants to play internet games on multiple machines. There are not a lot of ports you can open. You can put 1 machine in the DMZ and it will work great, but the rest will be locked behind the firewall.
Well,You can also visit the link of microsoft where you can seek the benefits of MCSE.please click to http://www.microsoft.com/trainingandservices/default.asp?PageID=mcp&PageCall=mcse&SubSite=cert/mcse&AnnMenu=mcse
also the benefits.at http://www.microsoft.com/trainingandservices/default.asp?PageID=mcp&PageCall=individuals&SubSite=benefits
I would highly recommend MCSELive.com & MCSEtutor.com .
Afterwards, when you go for 2000 certification, 2000Tutor.com is also a good resource.
Cramsession is nice if you already have a good handle on the material. It's at: cramsession.brainbuzz.com
I am currently going thru a (14)fourteen month extensive MCSE course at Computer Learning Center. I am a college Graduate from a major University and am 29 years old. I just opened a side business for building computers and small office networking (though at this point I am not that high speed on network configs, but should be very shortly.) This business is based out of my house and I still have a good full time day job. This business, I am assuming, will look good on a resume and will be a great tax write. I have been building 3 computers a month and fixing a few a week.
I went into this school (CLC), knowing quite a bit about computers, OS', TCP/IP, etc...
Additionally, at my current job, I am a life insurance underwriter for an estate planning firm. At this position I built all the computers and set up the network, though my title was as an underwriter. I am going to word my resume as though I was a network admin :).
Let me get to my real question at hand, what is a good cram MC
