Memory Dump
It sounds like a Service Pack issuie. Make sure you at SP5 at least, or better reapply it.
Dmitri
It's kind of a reflex in the trade to apply a service pack any time there is weird behavior but I have this sense that isn't what this problem is about. The current SP for NT is 6a but either that or SP5 would do for troubleshooting purposes.
I'm curious about the IRQ. Unless I'm mistaken, the Intel architecture only supports up to IRQ15 and the FDC IRQ should be 6.
But the best information is going to be found in the memory dump file. If the machine is configured to write one, it will be found (usually) in the c:\winnt directory and will be called memory.dmp, user.dmp or something like that. You can analyze it with a Resource Kit tool called dumpexam.exe and that will show you the processes that were running, their base addresses and the address at which the error occurred. From that you can infer the program, driver or process in which the error occurred.
hope this helps!
paul
I am inclined to agree about the service pack (5+), have you tried the disk in different machines?
Check technet as it has articles on reading the blue screens for you.
Otherwise check your IRQ's with WINMSD which is available through the run command.
Or even at a stretch try booting in to safe(VGA) mode this loads a more basic NT OS with less drivers, you could try it in there this might narrow it down for you.
hope this helps
But this dies not happens when i retry the same thing after the memory dump and the floppy is accessed without any problems.
CAn you please tell me what is the problem and the solution to it.
