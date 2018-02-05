Search

MICROS HELP - Mapping Condiments to Condiments?

By kzabala
Tags: Microsoft, Software
I'm working on Micros 3700. If I have a sandwich on the menu with a choice of a salad or french fries (as a condiment group), how do I set it so that when you hit "salad" it prompts you for the dressings, but if you hit "french fries" it just completes the order?
