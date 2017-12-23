Microsoft Mail to Exchange Conversion
Yes.
There is the Migration Wizard which will help migrate one postoffice at a time. Do recomend that you follow the proper migration steps and move all necessary roles over to the Exchange 2000 system prior to migrating the user. For this reviewchap 1-4 i nteh Migration guide and also review MS Mail - Exchange 2000 coexistance document on Microsoft.
http://www.microsoft.com/exchange/techinfo/deployment/2000/CoMSMail.doc
You will need to be particulary careful with Dirsync, especiallyif you are in a multiple postoffice star hub configuration.
Good luck.
