Microsoft Mail to Exchange Conversion

By gfkipp
Is there a conversion tool offered by Microsoft to convert Microsoft Mail to Exchange 2000?

Microsoft Mail to Exchange Conversion

by [_Rick_>

Yes.

There is the Migration Wizard which will help migrate one postoffice at a time. Do recomend that you follow the proper migration steps and move all necessary roles over to the Exchange 2000 system prior to migrating the user. For this reviewchap 1-4 i nteh Migration guide and also review MS Mail - Exchange 2000 coexistance document on Microsoft.

http://www.microsoft.com/exchange/techinfo/deployment/2000/CoMSMail.doc

You will need to be particulary careful with Dirsync, especiallyif you are in a multiple postoffice star hub configuration.

Good luck.

