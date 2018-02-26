the solution
hello mr Jonlee
Before reading the below step by step guide ask yourself if there is a network administrator or not
first of all
you need to connect the pc the the network
second of all
go to the server than
active users and directories
from there you create an account for your workstation.
after you created account let the pc automatically search for the domain and you type exactly the username you used for the account. in order to go there you right click muy computer and you will see a choice choose computer id, type exactly the same id that you used on the account.
at that stage there should be a message saying welcome to the domain than the pc restart.
now if you have a network administrator he should know to handle it in this fashion.
the above was a step by step guide to adding your workstation to a network
Microsoft media center and networking
Oh and pc's not in a domain
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.