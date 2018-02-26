Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Microsoft media center and networking

By jonlee1580 ·
I am having problems with a pc with microsoft Xp media center Sp2...am able to see workgroup but unable to access it and servers.TCP/IP,workgroup and computer name's checked...pls help
Oh and pc's not in a domain

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

the solution

by ismail.magued In reply to Microsoft media center an ...

hello mr Jonlee

Before reading the below step by step guide ask yourself if there is a network administrator or not
first of all
you need to connect the pc the the network
second of all


go to the server than
active users and directories
from there you create an account for your workstation.
after you created account let the pc automatically search for the domain and you type exactly the username you used for the account. in order to go there you right click muy computer and you will see a choice choose computer id, type exactly the same id that you used on the account.
at that stage there should be a message saying welcome to the domain than the pc restart.
now if you have a network administrator he should know to handle it in this fashion.
the above was a step by step guide to adding your workstation to a network

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums