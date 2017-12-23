Search

Microsoft Office 2010

By alpenator
I have just bought a new PC which had a Starter version of Office 2010 pre-installed.
I have since bought and installed a full version of Office 2010.
Now, when I double click on a Word or Excel file it will open in the Starter version and nothing I do will stop it doing that.
If I right click and go to Open With, I can't find the appropriate program (say Word)
This is driving me mad. HELP

