Microsoft Office 2010
I have since bought and installed a full version of Office 2010.
Now, when I double click on a Word or Excel file it will open in the Starter version and nothing I do will stop it doing that.
If I right click and go to Open With, I can't find the appropriate program (say Word)
This is driving me mad. HELP
