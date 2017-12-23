You really want to use Forms instead of turning insert on and off. open word, press F1 and then go to the anwer wizard tab and type "forms" press enter. select the first topic in the list, which is "Create forms that users complete in Word" and then follow the directions. it is really easy and gives a professional looking fillable form. you can also validate what the users enter and include check boxes, radio buttons etc. As an added bonus, you can send the information collected by the form to a database or spreadsheet.
Microsoft Word Insert Feature
I _________________, being duly
In this example I would want them to be able to type their name where the undeline is, replacing the line, not extending it. Also How cold I make the new text go in as bold underline, or just underline.
Thanks
Bill
