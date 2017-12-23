Search

Migrating Outlook Web Server

I have been using OWS with exchange 5.5 and have been impressed if not spoiled by it. Recently I moved our primary web server to a different server and now it resides outside of our network. Originally it was on a domain controller and proxy server. The exchange server is now separate from the web server and resides on our internal network. How can I setup OWS on the external web server and have it use the data from our internal exchange server?

Solution 1
The easiest way to do this would be to dual-home the web server, and install the Outlook WebAccess there. Put two NIC's in it, and use one for your internal network, and the other will have a registered external IP address. As long as you haven't enabled IP forwarding on your web server no one will be able to infiltrate your internal LAN. By default, IP forwarding will be DISABLED.

Now, all you have to do is run the Exchange 5.5 setup on your web server, choose custom setup, and select to install ONLY Outlook WebAccess. You will be prompted for the IP address (or NETBIOS name) of your exchange server during installation.

I set up our web server the same way, and it's working perfectly! It was a little trickier with mine, since the web server also served as our proxy server.

Solution 2
If you're concerned with security on dual-homing the web server, the only other way to do it would be to get another Internet IP address and dual-home the Exchange server, theninstall OWA on the E

The easist way would be to install IIS4 with active Server pages on your Exchange Server. Then install Outlook Web Access from your Exchange CD on your Exchage server. This is how we have it at Volkswagen and it work fine. We also created a DNS entry outlook.vw.com that will go internally directly to the OWA site.

***Note: you must reapply your NT service pack and Exchanage Service Pack after installing these options.

