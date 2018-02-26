As admin get a good folder view..
You likely know this but on your user I
In tools, folder options, view:
Don't hide system files or extensions and Do view hidden files and folders and click the "Apply to all folders" button.
Then you could check the root of those LAN shares for any Autorun.inf files. (the PC's not affected could have autorun turned off).
A couple of other things:
Is the mapped drive on these machines an icon on the desktop? If yes, right-click and check the properties.
Does the shortcut's target start with \\[server-name]\[share-name]? If no, it may be customized by someone (trying to have fun?). It could refer to a CLSID (a registry entry).. Google "shortcut" and "CLSID"
Here's a quick link: http://www.herbystweaks.net/shorts.htm
On the affected machines, open explorer with the folder pane and manually navigate to the share in question. Does Mine Sweeper appear?
(likely not).
Minesweeper opens when opening mapped drive
An odd question but a few machines on my network get Minesweeper pop up when they click on a mapped drive.
I have checked the file server for malware but can find nothing and the machines that get this are clean and fully updated. I have checked the root directory of affected shares and can find no faults either so I guess I'm wondering if I am going slightly mad?!?!
Any ideas fellow techies?
Rob
Update: Ive uninstalled games and malware scan came up clean...
