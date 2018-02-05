Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Mirroring Window 2000 Server

By sbrantl ·
How do I go about mirroring the system disk which is also the boot disk? I am using 2 18gb wide scsi drives on 1 scsi control. When I do an initial setup the c: drive is a basic volume. When I update it to a Dynamic volume, the system restarts and will not find ntldr when it trys to boot back up. Can you help please?

sbrantl@kansas.net

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Mirroring Window 2000 Server

by acsbillw In reply to Mirroring Window 2000 Ser ...

I've done this on several systems and have never had that problem. The way I did it was to have both drives ready boot up and go into disk configuration. I don't have one in front of me so can't tell you exactly where it is but I think you go to start programs and its in that bottom section. Once your in there you select both drives and tell them to sync up or mirror thats it.

Good luck

Back to Windows Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums