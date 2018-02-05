Mirroring Window 2000 Server
I've done this on several systems and have never had that problem. The way I did it was to have both drives ready boot up and go into disk configuration. I don't have one in front of me so can't tell you exactly where it is but I think you go to start programs and its in that bottom section. Once your in there you select both drives and tell them to sync up or mirror thats it.
Good luck
sbrantl@kansas.net
