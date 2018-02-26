Question
Missing 2003 server
I'm going to start this off by saying that I know just enough about Windows Server 2003 and Active directory to make me dangerous. I have a guy I normally call to do the heavy work on my servers. I know my way around the operating system, but have a few holes in my knowledge.
Here's the problem that my "Server guy for hire" keeps ignoring:
I have a server on my network that I can't find through network neighborhood. I can type in the address and/or name and find the shares it has, but my network doesn't see it without showing it the way there. This isn't really a problem for me, but my boss wanted to find the thing on the network the other day and got real upset when he couldn't see it like our other servers. Any help I could get would be greatly appreciated!
The Basics:
It is powered up and connected to the network.
It has been joined to the domain (i believe).
I can ping it both by address and name.
It remains hidden to network neighborhood.
The server was set up by my expert-for-hire.
The one I set up 6 months ago didn't have this problem. (This one has been up 8 months.)
Thanks in advance...
