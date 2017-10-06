Missing dll
I'm not sure which version of windows you are using, but here is what to do in '98.
Click Start , and then click Run .
Type sfc , and then press ENTER.
Click Extract one file from installation disk .
In the Specify the system file youwould like to restore box, type drive windows\ path \ file (where drive is the drive on which the Windows folder is installed, generally drive C, path is the location in the Windows folder is the destination of the file that you are extracting, and file is the file that you want to extract).
Click Start . Next to the Restore from box, click Browse , and then locate the Windows installation files. If you are using an OEM version of Windows 98 or Windows 98 Second Edition, the installation files are on the hard disk in C:\Cabs, by default. If you are using a retail full version or upgrade version, you can also insert the Windows installation CD-ROM into the CD-ROM drive or DVD-ROM drive, and then locate the Windows installation files.
Click OK , and then follow the on-screen instructions.
For more information or for a different OS, take a look here in the MS knowledgebase:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;q243431
(delete any spaces in the URL)
Good luck...hope this helps
Missing dll
You can go to this website
http://www.drd.dyndns.org/index2.html
Click on DLL and search for that DLL and choose wich OS and you can download it into your WINDOWS\SYSTEM directory
Missing dll
