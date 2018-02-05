Search

Missing PDC

By Assif ·
I installed both NT4 Server and Workstation on one PC for the purpose of practising for my MCSE exams. Everything appeared to be working OK. However when I tried last to open a new user account I received an error message that the PDC does not existon the computer. I don't know what I did wrong.

My question is, can I bring back the PDC without reinstalling the whole (server) program? How can I do that?

Thanks.

by Smurfman In reply to Missing PDC

Last I knew, NT Server and Workstation really do not like to be installed together. I presume you did this on 2 different partitions? In any event...start by looking at the server manager, and see if you see yourself in there as the PDC, and also look in the event log for clues. Give us some more details, like what were you doing before this happened. Did it ever work? Was this the demote a PDC and promote a BDC exorcise??

Smurfman

by Assif In reply to Missing PDC

by allan In reply to Missing PDC

It does not sound like you have a network, just the one PC.
If so, log onto the machine locally.
You should be able to do this for both server and workstation.
If you are on a network, when you used the same machine you tried to become a member of the domain twice and there is a WINS and also a SID issue.

by Assif In reply to Missing PDC

by Baziite In reply to Missing PDC

I agree that since you have only one computer Best you can do is to log on Locally .The PDC will come on the network as it can authenticate itself but the workstation will always look for a PDC which doesn't exist . This means that you should be able to create global user accounts When you boot the PDC but not when you Boot the WKS you have to create local accounts .

by Assif In reply to Missing PDC

by jun1cez1 In reply to Missing PDC

Dual booting is fine especially if they're both NT OS'es but do not forget that they are separate OS'es and do not expect to see the server when you boot into Workstation or the Workstation when you boot into server. I fact, neither one of them willsee each other when boot you boot into one OS even they're on a separate partition.

by Assif In reply to Missing PDC

by Assif In reply to Missing PDC

