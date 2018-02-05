Modem Configuration
I would call the ISP, try to find out if they changed their modem bank. Another expalination could be interior wiring. Have you moved your computer to a different wall jack?
Modem Configuration
I've always been biased towards USR modems, but I would check your modem manufacturers website and verify that you have the latest drivers.
I had something similar to your situation several months ago. I had the latest drivers, but the phone line began having intermittent problems. I switched ISP's and still had the same problem. Finally I convinced the local telco to troubleshoot the lines. They found a failing power supply where my line connects to the trunk at the end of our housingedition. It was causing all kinds of connectivity problems as well as slower than normal connections.
Hope either of these help.
Modem Configuration
That's an interesting finding and there are two explanations I can think of.
First, some devices do work better with the native Win98 driver. Writing device drivers for Windows is more art than science and it is not inconceivable that Microsoft's art might work better than that from XYZ Modem Company.
Second, it might be that it is really the initialization strings that are different; again, the manufacturer's are not always better.
But finally, this might also be a reporting difference rather than a real difference in performance. Some drivers report the actual negotiated connect speed, while others report the fixed rate at which the data is fed to the modem's UART. Since the theoretical maximum rate for v.90 is 53k for downloads and much less than that for uploads, I suspect this last explanation is the most likely.
paul
Modem Configuration
cannot help with why the speed has been slowing,but using the generic Win. drivers, the connection speed shown is not correct, you will find it is what you have set as the maximum connect speed in Modem properties. If you change this setting to another value you will then see this as the connection speed. to get a true indicator you need the proper drivers for the brand and model Modem you are using.
Modem Configuration
From what I have understood by talking with the phone companies, they only support up to 26,400 line speeds with modem,but anything that you get above that is a bonus unless they have recently installed new lines in your area. When I lived out of town I never connected above 26,400, but now that I live in town, about 1 mile from the main US West building I only connect at 49,000 all the time.
Modem Configuration
I would connect from 43.333 to 46.667. Lately, it's been averaging 32-36k, and as low as 24k. Very poor indeed. I first deleted, then reinstalled the modem, but this time, I did not install the driver from the manufacturer as the disk was not handy. So, I installed the generic comm.drv from WIN98SE and set the modem up as a generic 56k v90. Much to my surprise, I am connecting at 57.600. This change has had the same effect on a few other machines I've tried it on. Has anyone else experimented with this? Any comments would be appreciated. I thank you in advance. Peace.
