Search

Hardware

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

By skramer1 ·
I have a computer which has a bad hardrive.I put in a new HD but the mother board is not seeing the floppy, so I cannot boot to st-up disk and install new OS. Do you think the MB is fried.Or could it be something else. The bios is correct to read floppy first.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

by SyscoKid In reply to Motherboard perceptions a ...

Do you get any errors at startup, like "FDD controller failure? If so, you need to replace the floppy disk controller.

Is the floppy drive light on constantly? If so, it is incorrectly cabled. You may need to reverse the cable 180 degrees. This may also be true even if the light is not on constantly, if you had to remove the cable from the floppy to get the HD in.

Is there power to the floppy drive?

Can you swap in a known good floppy drive and see if that works?

In short, I think there are a lot of other things to consider first before deciding it's a bad motheroard.

gravatar
Collapse -

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

by skramer1 In reply to Motherboard perceptions a ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

by mickrose7 In reply to Motherboard perceptions a ...

Has the floppy been disabled in the BIOS

Michael

gravatar
Collapse -

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

by skramer1 In reply to Motherboard perceptions a ...

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Motherboard perceptions and definitions

by skramer1 In reply to Motherboard perceptions a ...

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

Back to Hardware Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums