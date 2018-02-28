Motherboard perceptions and definitions
Do you get any errors at startup, like "FDD controller failure? If so, you need to replace the floppy disk controller.
Is the floppy drive light on constantly? If so, it is incorrectly cabled. You may need to reverse the cable 180 degrees. This may also be true even if the light is not on constantly, if you had to remove the cable from the floppy to get the HD in.
Is there power to the floppy drive?
Can you swap in a known good floppy drive and see if that works?
In short, I think there are a lot of other things to consider first before deciding it's a bad motheroard.
Motherboard perceptions and definitions
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Motherboard perceptions and definitions
Has the floppy been disabled in the BIOS
Michael
Motherboard perceptions and definitions
The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic
Motherboard perceptions and definitions
This question was auto closed due to inactivity
Motherboard perceptions and definitions
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.