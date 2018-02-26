Search

Moto Z extreme battery drain.

Although it's not known as globally right now as the Apple battery issue, there is another battery problem out there that may be of interest to Moto Z ( and perhaps other brands) owners.

The battery drain of the Moto phones after the 7.1.1 update is nothing short of astounding. The update has rendered a large number of phones almost useless. Phones that used to go days without charging are now down to less than a day if not several hrs. This update has also caused Bluetooth and other issues as well.
It seems at this point, only a replacement or repair ( battery and sometimes mainboard ) solves the problem.

Unfortunately, many people are out of warranty ( these phones are less than 2 yrs old) with no insurance and must absorb the cost. In some cases, the parts are on a significant back order and even some times not even available.

Lenovo ( formally Moto) has basically washed their hands of this major issue with their flagship models

I am currently involved in several discussions that are addressing this major issue. If you are having this problem or can help in any way, please feel free to comment here or in the following discussion...

https://forums.lenovo.com/t5/Moto-Z/Moto-Z-extreme-battery-drain-after-7-1-1-update/td-p/3758100/highlight/false
