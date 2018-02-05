Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Of course, turn of sleep or hibernation settings, but does this link apply?
http://tinyurl.com/1ca6
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
The problem described in Q282195 is not exactly my problem. The system doesn't hang its keep on running fine. Only the mouse and keyboard stop functioning.
All running task and program?s (even playing mp3?s and downloading) continues
So thanks for the suggestion but it didn?t work for me
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
The problem described in Q282195 is not exactly my problem. The system doesn't hang its keep on running fine. Only the mouse and keyboard stop functioning.
All running task and program?s (even playing mp3?s and downloading) continues
So thanks DKlippert, for the suggestion but it didn?t work for me
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Well, let's start with the simple things first.
Swap a different keyboard and mouse to verify that it is not a device problem.
(I suspect that you will still have the problem)
Next, try running the PC with the case open, and see if it takes longer for the problem to show up.
If so, then you have 1 of the following:
1. A bad connection on the PS/2 connector.
2. A bad solder filet on the motherboard.
3. A bad PS/2 bus IC. (this function is lekely inside another IC, not a seperate IC)
You will need to get with Dell, and tell them that you have a thermal problem with the PS/2 port, and return the system for repair / replacement.
Chas
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Thanks for the tips.
But the system is now a triple boot system and the keyboard and mouse problem isn't occurring under windows 98se or under Linux (Debian). So it can't be a hardware problem.
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Keep it simple. Get a USB mouse and keyboard.
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
I have got a great keyboard and ditto mouse which are working fine under any other Operation System (win 98se, Linux) so I believe the answer is out there )
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
You could check in the bios if your COM ports and lpt (printer) are assigned automatic or preset.
Windows Xp on older pc can't really work well irq sharing and will sometimes mess things up.
All so you can try changing the boot.ini file (is a hidden file in the root of boot partion) remove the /fastdetect switch. Under windows 2000 this solved a similar problem as yours (see Q227991)
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Thanxs for the tip but no luck. The lockups takes only longer when using the remove fastdetect switch tip
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
if the keyboard and mouse are USB and if you have USB 2.0 compliant connectors, you need to download the USB quickfix from the microsoft website that is for windows XP. it is a known issue that windows Xp does not work with USB2.0 that well.so Microsoft released this patch. so just make sure that if its USB2.0, then you need to get that fix :)
Mouse, keyboard stops responding on xp
Already tried: - disabling acpi pc and installing it as a Standard Pc. It didn't work
Why is this and what can be done about it.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.