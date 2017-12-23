Illegal copies -- Malware
If he is trying to download and copy illegal copies of movies, they are most likely filled with spyware, malware, etc. Run antivirus and antispyware apps in safe mode.
Then try inserting a dvd into the dvd player and use something like windvd to view it.
If it works, then it works, and tell them not to download illegal copies uless they want to trash their system.
Letterman
Thanks for the suggestion, but that's not his problem. One of the sites that he said crashed his Juno program was http://www.cbs.com/latenight/lateshow/great_presidential_speeches/. I sent him the link only, and he said he ended up having to reboot. The other incidents are all with legitimate sites as well (assuming you agree that Letterman is legitimate).
probably corrupt
It sounds like a video codec became corrupt. Have they tried installing a different media player, or updating the current one?
Good Suggestion!
Thanks for that insight. I'll pass it along and we'll see what happens.
Movies Won't Download
