Movies Won't Download

By jsexton9 ·
My friend tells me he has problems on his XP equipped HP whenever he tries to download or play an online movie in QuickTime, RealPlayer, Macromedia Flash (and maybe more). He gets crashes and program freeze-ups, requiring re-boots most of the time. Since he is in Williamsburg, VA., and I am in Buffalo, NY--with no direct access to his machine--can anyone give me a clue as to what might be going on? Oh, yes; he is at a very low-skill level re: technology; I would rank myself as "moderately skilled."

Illegal copies -- Malware

by w2ktechman In reply to Movies Won't Download

If he is trying to download and copy illegal copies of movies, they are most likely filled with spyware, malware, etc. Run antivirus and antispyware apps in safe mode.
Then try inserting a dvd into the dvd player and use something like windvd to view it.
If it works, then it works, and tell them not to download illegal copies uless they want to trash their system.

Letterman

by jsexton9 In reply to Movies Won't Download

Thanks for the suggestion, but that's not his problem. One of the sites that he said crashed his Juno program was http://www.cbs.com/latenight/lateshow/great_presidential_speeches/. I sent him the link only, and he said he ended up having to reboot. The other incidents are all with legitimate sites as well (assuming you agree that Letterman is legitimate).

probably corrupt

by w2ktechman In reply to Letterman

It sounds like a video codec became corrupt. Have they tried installing a different media player, or updating the current one?

Good Suggestion!

by jsexton9 In reply to probably corrupt

Thanks for that insight. I'll pass it along and we'll see what happens.

