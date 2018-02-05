.mpg to dvd

Search

By galehickey2
Had two .mpg files approximatelty 600 MB apiece which I joined. Now have one .mpeg file,one _aud.mpg file and one _vid.mpg file. Can open the joined .mpeg with Windows Media Player and view the combined footage on my pc. Is there anyway to put this on a DVD? tHANK YOU.

You will need a DVD conversion utility and then a DVD burner. DVD's are milti layered thus they can hold many times what a normal D+CDRW would.

If you have a DVD burner, the software will be included. If not there are several converters you can download from a simple search.

Microsoft offers a free DVD encoder download for Windows Media Player 9: http://tinyurl.com/bbal

Another easy to use one is ULEAD DVD factory but it isn't a free download.

So in a nutshell, you WILL need a DVD burner to burn DVD format to a DVD disk. Whether or not it will play in your DVD player is another story. DVD+ has the greatest compatibility so a DVD+- would be your best bet. $300.00 Canadian.

