.mpg to dvd

You will need a DVD conversion utility and then a DVD burner. DVD's are milti layered thus they can hold many times what a normal D+CDRW would.
If you have a DVD burner, the software will be included. If not there are several converters you can download from a simple search.
Microsoft offers a free DVD encoder download for Windows Media Player 9: http://tinyurl.com/bbal
Another easy to use one is ULEAD DVD factory but it isn't a free download.
So in a nutshell, you WILL need a DVD burner to burn DVD format to a DVD disk. Whether or not it will play in your DVD player is another story. DVD+ has the greatest compatibility so a DVD+- would be your best bet. $300.00 Canadian.
