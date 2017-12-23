Question
MS Access - Attempt to Use 2 Filtering Criteria with DSUM Function
I am on my subform in MS Access and trying to use the DSUM function to sum the amount checked (using Checkbox).
On the main form I am trying to obtain the sum of the amount checked however it is giving me the total and not filtering by Allocation ID.
Below please find part of my function:
DSUM("[Bags]","Allocation","chkDispatch=No")
I am trying to filter chkDispatch and Allocation ID together so the sum of checked amounts can appear on the main form.
Please can anyone assist.
Pls email me on jterra@pngce.com.pg
