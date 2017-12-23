Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

MS ACCESS - field values

By QPS ·
I have a field that I've created a pull down menu for to choose a value among others. These are text values, (ex: What Color? Values are: Red, Blue, Green.

It works great. But when I go into the table, or when the report prints out, the value that actually shows up are numerical "1, 2, 3".

What do I have wrong that is making it to show the numerical value rather than what I actually want to show up???

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

MS ACCESS - field values

by bpaton In reply to MS ACCESS - field values

It sounds as if you are using a Combo Box and have selected the wrong Bound Column.
If you want to use a Combo Box for a dropdown list check the table it refers to and make that the Bound Column in properties is the correct one. Another approach would be to use a List Box and type in the Red, Blue, Green without referring to a table.

gravatar
Collapse -

MS ACCESS - field values

by QPS In reply to MS ACCESS - field values

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

MS ACCESS - field values

by QPS In reply to MS ACCESS - field values

This question was closed by the author

Back to Software Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums