MS ACCESS - field values
It sounds as if you are using a Combo Box and have selected the wrong Bound Column.
If you want to use a Combo Box for a dropdown list check the table it refers to and make that the Bound Column in properties is the correct one. Another approach would be to use a List Box and type in the Red, Blue, Green without referring to a table.
It works great. But when I go into the table, or when the report prints out, the value that actually shows up are numerical "1, 2, 3".
What do I have wrong that is making it to show the numerical value rather than what I actually want to show up???
