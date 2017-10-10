Search

Ms Exchange Global Address List not sorted

By Greg Proudman
I have two servers in one site.
Both are MS Exchange 5.5 running on MS Windows Nt 4.0.
Clients on the server that is our bridgehead server get a GAL that has the national sites sorted alphabetically.
Clients on the other server get a GAL where the national sites are all there but the list is not sorted. If it's in any order I can't figure it out. Names within the recipients folders are sorted.
We are not using any address book views.
Any ideas will be appreciated.

