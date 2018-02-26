Search

MS exchange server 2003 integrating with existing Webmail

By rakesh.hari
Dear all,

I have a webamil account for all our existing users and now i had installed a Mail exchange server. I need to instegrate my exchange server with my webmail. I mean all the mails i am sending from outlook -> exchange server -> webmail.
Any mails from webmail -> exchange server -> outlook. Where and What settings i need to do in my Mail exchange server.

Where I need to specify my webmails Pop3 and SMTP IP or domain name in my exchange server. If any link pls specify to my mail rakeshhaari@gmail.com.

Thanks and Regards,
Rakesh.

MS exchange server 2003 integrating with existing Webmail

by b_acebedo

I have done this before by using a third party software (eXchange POP3 or GFI Mail Essentials) where it can download the email messages from your webmail to exchange.

