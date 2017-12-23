On IE5.5
I once saw a message that said,error due to system error.Please reboot.
Eh?
heard about
that error message.
almost as good as "kernel panic, lpt1 on fire"
[ which is an error message built into the linux kernel ]
actually, I checked the security settings in the client's system and MS had altered the INTRANET settings but not the internet settings, so the message was accurate.
the issue with local network machines being the high risk area over the internet is something MS needs to work on.
MS improved security with IE7?
[ the only client I have with MS software ]
"We have improved intranet security by changing permissions, but we have done nothing for internet security"
um, excuse me, Microsft, you have something backwards here..
INTRANET is not the security risk, INTERNET is the security risk.
no wonder ms systems are so full of security holes, you have the risk factors backwards you morons.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.