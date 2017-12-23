Search

MS improved security with IE7?

By Jaqui ·
I just saw a really interesting activex popup message bar in IE7 while trying to find the error message a client was reporting.
[ the only client I have with MS software ]

"We have improved intranet security by changing permissions, but we have done nothing for internet security"

um, excuse me, Microsft, you have something backwards here..

INTRANET is not the security risk, INTERNET is the security risk.
no wonder ms systems are so full of security holes, you have the risk factors backwards you morons.

On IE5.5

by Neil Higgins In reply to MS improved security with ...

I once saw a message that said,error due to system error.Please reboot.
Eh?

heard about

by Jaqui In reply to On IE5.5

that error message.

almost as good as "kernel panic, lpt1 on fire"
[ which is an error message built into the linux kernel ]

actually, I checked the security settings in the client's system and MS had altered the INTRANET settings but not the internet settings, so the message was accurate.
the issue with local network machines being the high risk area over the internet is something MS needs to work on.

