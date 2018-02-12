Search

MS Project 2003 access denied

By aaron_west_16
I work for a very small construction management company and we are considering upgrading our software to project standard 2003. We are running the trial version on all of our machines to "test the waters". We are experiencing a problem with accessing the files saved on our network drive. Only the original author's computer can open the files. In order to view the file, one must save it to a floppy or zip and then open it from each's computer. All other files on the network have full read/write capabilities. The only problem is with MS project files.

