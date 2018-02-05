MS Site Server ??
From MS's website:
Microsoft discontinued Site Server and Site Server Commerce Edition on June 1, 2001.
Microsoft continually evaluates its product line to ensure the latest developments and technologies are available to our customers. Occasionally, products are discontinued to enable Microsoft to focus on developing more advanced products.
Microsoft Site Server 3.0
Designed to help you get the most out of your corporate intranet, Site Server 3.0 empowers users to publish, find, and share information quickly and easily. Features include extensive Search capabilities and tools to perform thorough analyses of your intranet's usage and effectiveness.
Microsoft Site Server 3.0 Commerce Edition
This comprehensive Internet commerce server enables you to engage customers, transact business, and analyze commerce Web sites in innovative, cost-effective, and dynamic new ways. Highly scalable and secure, Site Server Commerce Edition also streamlines and integrates your onlinedealings with distributors and suppliers.
