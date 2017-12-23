Search

MS SQL identity value being reset

By jim.krale
We have multiple MS SQL 6.5 servers running and our issue is only occuring on one of the servers. When we reboot the server (or, I believe, when we stop/start the server services) the value for our IDENTITY classified fields gets reset to a previously used value and causes some duplication of record id's or errors where the UNIQUE classification is used.

Any suggestions as to a cause and or solution?

Thanks in advance for your help.

