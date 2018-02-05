MS Windows 2000 Professionnal
Hi,
it really depends on a compromise between availability/security.
In w2k, there is group policy, which consists of Computer configuration and User configuration. Computer configuration applies to computers, User configuration applies tospecific users.
I guess the common ones you would want to use (for security) are Password policy and Account Lockout policy, located under Computer configuration\Windows settings\Security Settings\Account Policies.
Also in that section, You can also look at Local policy\Audit Policy. For member servers, audit failed login attempts and failed object access to see who is having trouble accessing your network. For Domain controllers, you want to audit failed directory service access, instead of object access.
If you want to restrict the users inside the network, you can use the administrative templates in computer and user configuration. They're very useful and they only make temporary changes in the registry. The registry goesback to the original value after the computer/user is shutdown/logs off.
hope that shed some light on the topic of group policy. There are many other things you can use group policy for.
MS Windows 2000 Professionnal
This question was closed by the author
MS Windows 2000 Professionnal
We are about to migrate from WIN98 to 2000
for about 400 users.
Thanks !
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.