Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

MS Word 2002 - 2 Second Delay Problem

By BenXP ·
I'm using a brand new machine (specs below), and when I'm in Microsoft Word 2002 it freezes for roughly 2 seconds, every 30 seconds exactly. During the freeze, the top-left corner in Word flashes 3 or 4 times.

I've found no solutions on the internet that work (Google'd this error and checked on Microsoft's support site). Other's are having the same problem I am: http://groups.google.com/group/microsoft.public.word.customization.menustoolbars/browse_thread/thread/66aa939e5c20b263?pli=1

Here are my specs:

- Dell Vostro 200
- Intel Core2Duo E4600
- 3GB DDR2 RAM
- 320GB HD
- Integrated graphics
- WinXP Pro w/SP3 installed
- Office XP installed
- Adobe CS2 installed
- Kaspersky Internet Security Suite 7.0 installed

I've tried numerous things including turning off Kaspersky. I can't get any work done, being interrupted every 30 seconds! Please help.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

17 total posts (Page 1 of 2)   01 | 02   Next
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Turn off AutoSave......

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to MS Word 2002 - 2 Second D ...

The 'freeze' you're experiencing is probably due to the autosave feature. This is what keeps a temporary copy of the document saved, just in case the program or Windows crashes before you've actually clicked the save button. Try turning that feature off and see what happens.

gravatar
Collapse -

That did not work

by BenXP In reply to Turn off AutoSave......

Thanks for the suggestion ThumbsUp2, but unfortunately that didn't work either.

It's affecting another employee as well with the exact same specs as my machine.

Anyone else?

gravatar
Collapse -

Couple things

by shasca In reply to That did not work

Settings that can affect word performance are the size of the Temp folder, and the default printer.
Empty the temps.
Try a different print driver for the default. If you have another printer added change it to the default.
If it is still slow.
At start in the Run window start word winword.exe /a .
This will do a slight reset of word and fix some simple problems.

Let us know

gravatar
Collapse -

You might need the Compatibility Pack for Word..

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to MS Word 2002 - 2 Second D ...

Download this Compatibility Pack for Word, and see if it fixes your issue, please read the info before you download this though..
http://tinyurl.com/3xr4tt

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
If this information is useful, please mark as helpful. Thanks

gravatar
Collapse -

What has THAT got to do with it?

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to You might need the Compat ...

Since when has the compatibility pack had anything to do with frequent 2 second freezes in Word 2002? The compatibility pack simply allows users of older versions of the program to open/edit the new format (2007). Where, in the original post, do you see anything about working on documents created in the 2007 version?

As usual, you're way off base.

.

gravatar
Collapse -

Updated Office to 2007, Problem Is Still There!

by BenXP In reply to MS Word 2002 - 2 Second D ...

I uninstalled Office 2002, rebooted, and installed Office 2007 and the problem is still there, same behaviour.

I'm now of the belief that it might not have anything to do with Microsoft Word 2002 or Office 2002 for that matter.

I'm going to completely uninstall Kaspersky Internet Security and see if the problem persists but beyond that I'm out of ideas for the moment.

shasca - I tried your suggestions before posting here, and unfortunately they did not work, thanks for the help though.

Any additional help is appreciated.

gravatar
Collapse -

Still having problem

by BenXP In reply to MS Word 2002 - 2 Second D ...

I'm still having the delay, even after upgrading to Office 2007. Again, the delay only occurs in Outlook 2007 and Word 2007.

Any further suggestions or ideas on how I can fix this problem?

gravatar
Collapse -

Where are the files stored?

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Still having problem

Are the documents you're working on in Word, as well as the Outlook PST/OST files, being stored on that computer? Or, are they being stored externally on a server or even a NAS device? If externally, your delay/freeze comes from accessing those files.

gravatar
Collapse -

Files are stored locally

by BenXP In reply to Where are the files store ...

The Outlook PST files and documents are located on my hard drive.

gravatar
Collapse -

Try this.......

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Files are stored locally

While you have an Office application open, fire up the Task Manager and watch the Processes tab. Double click the column header for Usage to sort it. See if you can determine WHAT process is sucking the CPU to capacity every 30 seconds. That will give us a clue where to start looking. Please note, the "System Idle" process is normal at 99% and goes down as other processes need the CPU.

Back to Software Forum
17 total posts (Page 1 of 2)   01 | 02   Next

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums