MS Word 2002 - 2 Second Delay Problem

Turn off AutoSave......
The 'freeze' you're experiencing is probably due to the autosave feature. This is what keeps a temporary copy of the document saved, just in case the program or Windows crashes before you've actually clicked the save button. Try turning that feature off and see what happens.
That did not work
Thanks for the suggestion ThumbsUp2, but unfortunately that didn't work either.
It's affecting another employee as well with the exact same specs as my machine.
Anyone else?
Couple things
Settings that can affect word performance are the size of the Temp folder, and the default printer.
Empty the temps.
Try a different print driver for the default. If you have another printer added change it to the default.
If it is still slow.
At start in the Run window start word winword.exe /a .
This will do a slight reset of word and fix some simple problems.
Let us know
You might need the Compatibility Pack for Word..
Download this Compatibility Pack for Word, and see if it fixes your issue, please read the info before you download this though..
http://tinyurl.com/3xr4tt
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
What has THAT got to do with it?
Since when has the compatibility pack had anything to do with frequent 2 second freezes in Word 2002? The compatibility pack simply allows users of older versions of the program to open/edit the new format (2007). Where, in the original post, do you see anything about working on documents created in the 2007 version?
As usual, you're way off base.
Updated Office to 2007, Problem Is Still There!
I uninstalled Office 2002, rebooted, and installed Office 2007 and the problem is still there, same behaviour.
I'm now of the belief that it might not have anything to do with Microsoft Word 2002 or Office 2002 for that matter.
I'm going to completely uninstall Kaspersky Internet Security and see if the problem persists but beyond that I'm out of ideas for the moment.
shasca - I tried your suggestions before posting here, and unfortunately they did not work, thanks for the help though.
Any additional help is appreciated.
Still having problem
I'm still having the delay, even after upgrading to Office 2007. Again, the delay only occurs in Outlook 2007 and Word 2007.
Any further suggestions or ideas on how I can fix this problem?
Where are the files stored?
Are the documents you're working on in Word, as well as the Outlook PST/OST files, being stored on that computer? Or, are they being stored externally on a server or even a NAS device? If externally, your delay/freeze comes from accessing those files.
Files are stored locally
The Outlook PST files and documents are located on my hard drive.
Try this.......
While you have an Office application open, fire up the Task Manager and watch the Processes tab. Double click the column header for Usage to sort it. See if you can determine WHAT process is sucking the CPU to capacity every 30 seconds. That will give us a clue where to start looking. Please note, the "System Idle" process is normal at 99% and goes down as other processes need the CPU.
MS Word 2002 - 2 Second Delay Problem
I've found no solutions on the internet that work (Google'd this error and checked on Microsoft's support site). Other's are having the same problem I am: http://groups.google.com/group/microsoft.public.word.customization.menustoolbars/browse_thread/thread/66aa939e5c20b263?pli=1
Here are my specs:
- Dell Vostro 200
- Intel Core2Duo E4600
- 3GB DDR2 RAM
- 320GB HD
- Integrated graphics
- WinXP Pro w/SP3 installed
- Office XP installed
- Adobe CS2 installed
- Kaspersky Internet Security Suite 7.0 installed
I've tried numerous things including turning off Kaspersky. I can't get any work done, being interrupted every 30 seconds! Please help.
