Max Size of 64kb
The Microsoft Custom Dictionary is limited to 64kb. Read this article for more information: http://kb.wisc.edu/helpdesk/page.php?id=2314
Scientific dictionary for Word
You can look here:
http://www.sciproof.com/products/dictionary/sdp-win32.shtml
or here:
http://www.brothersoft.com/downloads/scientific-word-dictionary.html
All scientific dictionaries, that are word add ins, that will probably help you.
Thank you
Thanks so much for the help. I am looking at the scientific dictionaries right now.
I looked at the size of the dictionaries and they are only 1kb, I don't know why but word won't allow them to get larger, to the the 64kb limit.
Do you have any ideas as to why?
Thanks
Just read the last of the possible solutions to the word dictionary corruption. I'm gonna try it later, I don't have my installation CD with me at the office.
Hope it works, thanks.
Doesn't Work
Hi again,
I followed the directions on the webpage you gave me, but it doesn't work. It's like word isn't allowing the dictionary to get over 1kb in size.
I found this link on the web
http://www.tech-archive.net/Archive/Word/microsoft.public.word.spelling.grammar/2007-12/msg00007.html
About a person with the same problem, but they couldn't get a solution either. This is really driving me crazy.
Do you guys have any other suggestions?
MS Word Custom Dictionary Limits
I have made 10 custom dictionaries with 20 words each, but it is the limit of custom dictionaries allowed by the program.
I have no idea what is going on, i remember being able to add hundreds of words in previous versions of word (mine is 2003).
Can you guys help me figure out what is going on? I'm a biologist and have to work with many words and scientific names that do not come with the normal dictionary, so I really need help with this.
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.